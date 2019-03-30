The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cushing Energy Income Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 153.58M 3.71 13.79M 0.77 12.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Cushing Energy Income Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 8.98% 30.9% 5.7%

Dividends

On the other side, $0.58 per share with a dividend yield of 7.09% for Pzena Investment Management Inc. The Cushing Energy Income Fund does not offer a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.58% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 67.3% of Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 15.03% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.88% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cushing Energy Income Fund -2.09% -0.98% -0.99% -19.73% -15.67% 15.97% Pzena Investment Management Inc 1.02% 19.61% 1.53% 16.42% -3.61% 21.13%

For the past year The Cushing Energy Income Fund has weaker performance than Pzena Investment Management Inc

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.