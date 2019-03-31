As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Cut Its Position by $11.00 Million; Thompson Investment Management Lifted Facebook Cl A (FB) Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 115.24% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 15,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $3.87M, up from 13,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $166.69. About 13.46M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 4.87% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 23/03/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends via @cnbctech; 03/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg says most Facebook users should assume they have had their public info scraped; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATES PRIVACY TOOLS, TO ALLOW USERS TO DELETE DATA; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg apologises to EU lawmakers over data leak; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 29/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Indonesia opens investigation into Facebook privacy breach

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 19.55% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 379,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $46.29M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 359,687 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 14.87% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $39.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 121,760 shares to 4.57M shares, valued at $414.95M in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on May, 2. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. PBA’s profit will be $287.10M for 16.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 31 selling transactions for $82.37 million activity. $120,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K also sold $300,102 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, November 6. Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $6.06M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold 3,125 shares worth $509,438. Taylor Susan J.S. also sold $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.