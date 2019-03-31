Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 12.74M -0.86 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 32.81M -2.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 57.5 and 57.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.7% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.89% 28.2% 19.03% 0% 0% 27.78% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.75% 19.8% 20.7% -42.37% 11.43% 23.03%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.