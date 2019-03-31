Comparison of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 31.55M -2.13 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 23.65M -0.22 0.00

Demonstrates Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -85% -70% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -139.9% -106.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 258.97% at a $7 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 11.72% 47.27% -26.36% -43.94% -81.1% 92.86% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.02% 11.69% 26.51% -3.89% 44.16% 60.18%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.