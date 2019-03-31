DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) Contrasting side by side

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|4.28M
|0.08
|131.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.6%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.64%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.31%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.29%
|1.82%
|3.56%
|0%
|-0.19%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.