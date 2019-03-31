DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) Contrasting side by side

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 4.28M 0.08 131.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.64% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.31% Pure Acquisition Corp. -0.47% 0.29% 1.82% 3.56% 0% -0.19%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.