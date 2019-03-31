Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 52.39M -3.98 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 N/A 3.00 5.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -155.6% -85.1% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.28% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares. 7.6% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 2.07% -1.07% 34.93% 7.63% 48.71% 36.12% Zealand Pharma A/S 6.55% 7.93% 34.59% 9.24% -2.23% 33.89%

For the past year Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.