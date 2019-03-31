EPS for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Expected At $1.13; American International Group Decreased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding

American International Group Inc decreased United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) stake by 12.12% reported in 2018Q4 SEC filing. American International Group Inc sold 37,543 shares as United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)’s stock declined 2.70%. The American International Group Inc holds 272,158 shares with $26.54 million value, down from 309,701 last quarter. United Parcel Service Cl B now has $96.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 3.43 million shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 3.81% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $1.13 EPS on April, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.63% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. ALSN’s profit would be $142.53M giving it 9.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -0.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 759,546 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 26.28% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q4. Its down 0.07, from 0.98 in 2018Q3. It dived, as 82 investors sold UPS shares while 422 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 359 raised stakes. 465.85 million shares or 4.03% more from 447.82 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 891 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 60,310 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment. Palisade Asset invested in 16,512 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Savant Cap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Invest Advsrs holds 1.07% or 8,660 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management reported 68,082 shares. Independent owns 1.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 28,961 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 583,359 shares. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.16% or 9,149 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp invested in 1.39% or 1.06 million shares. Community Bankshares Na has invested 0.35% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 469,030 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 6,968 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares. The insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on April, 25. They expect $1.49 EPS, down 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.28B for 18.75 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.20% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. United Parcel Service had 15 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Thursday, October 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. Credit Suisse maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $114 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Monday, October 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $128 target. Morgan Stanley maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Underweight” rating.

American International Group Inc increased Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) stake by 30,475 shares to 111,098 valued at $8.98 million in 2018Q4. It also upped Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) stake by 65,329 shares and now owns 504,570 shares. Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) was raised too.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

Among 6 analysts covering Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission had 8 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Mizuho downgraded the shares of ALSN in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, October 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q4 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q3. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 3.93% less from 122.71 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 71,375 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,250 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Convergence Ptnrs Llc stated it has 27,635 shares. Principal Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Blackrock reported 5.69 million shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 776,317 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 53,660 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,600 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 69,997 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $6.20 million activity. Dewey Lawrence E. sold $6.10 million worth of stock. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $101,520 was sold by Harker William R.