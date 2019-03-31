Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Holding in Kemper (KMPR) Boosted by $685,542 as Shares Rose; As Transocean Limited (RIG) Stock Declined, Somerset Capital Management Llp Upped Its Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 5.93% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,456 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $12.31M, up from 175,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 310,818 shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 47.23% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 77.11% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $32.33 million, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 8.24 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 7.48% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean Reports Disappointing Dayrates On New Drillship Contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean Is Worth Accumulating On Corrections – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean’s Latest Move Creates Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It The Right Time To Buy Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q4. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q3. It improved, as 60 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 391.48 million shares or 17.01% more from 334.58 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. 133,906 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Company. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 428,969 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd owns 10,964 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.01% or 356,040 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 567,753 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 38,273 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability reported 204,679 shares. Third Avenue Llc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Primecap Ca owns 33.82 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.41 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 278 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 54,846 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q4. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2018Q3. It is negative, as 28 investors sold KMPR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.67 million shares or 47.27% less from 80.92 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 4,210 shares. Blackrock reported 6.29M shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Spectrum Group has invested 0.07% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Mason Street Llc has invested 0.05% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Ruggie Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,910 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.06% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Fiduciary Trust Company reported 3,150 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,951 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 408,103 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Tru Of Vermont owns 310 shares. 26,029 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp owns 163,074 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.02% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Johnson Controls International plc, AMC Entertainment, VeriSign, Kemper, Professional Diversity Network, and Carbo Ceramics â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kemper completes acquisition of Infinity, adds new Director – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kemper Corporation (KMPR) CEO Joe Lacher on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kemper Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.