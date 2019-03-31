Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raised Position by $28.55 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Kessler Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 89.82% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 963 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $89,000, down from 9,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.11M shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 30.20% since March 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4206.41% based on its latest 2018Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 282,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q4, valued at $29.40M, up from 6,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 25.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 20.90% since March 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on April, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 9.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.87 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 9.83 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $21.78 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40M. $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A. $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Schumacher Laura J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2018 Q4. Its up 0.01, from 0.82 in 2018Q3. It improved, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 631 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 444 raised stakes. 996.27 million shares or 0.22% more from 994.12 million shares in 2018Q3 were reported. Aviance Prns Ltd owns 40,243 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,886 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Broderick Brian C accumulated 19,520 shares. Swedbank accumulated 0.51% or 1.02M shares. Miles, Iowa-based fund reported 10,949 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Invest Management has 0.39% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nadler Gru holds 0.34% or 11,263 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Management invested in 2.16% or 32,697 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company stated it has 35,440 shares. Eagle Ridge Management invested in 1.61% or 102,847 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Company holds 12,052 shares. Advisory Incorporated accumulated 7,728 shares. 13,226 are owned by Altfest L J Comm.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $77.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23,804 shares to 33,876 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2018Q4, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q4 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.81 in 2018Q3. It increased, as 55 investors sold MSFT shares while 925 reduced holdings. 168 funds opened positions while 758 raised stakes. 5.48 billion shares or 3.82% more from 5.28 billion shares in 2018Q3 were reported. 724,661 are held by Pinebridge Limited Partnership. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 1.31% or 17,361 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsr Lc owns 94,902 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Company has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,348 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5.04 million shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Osborne Prns Capital Management Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 318,096 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors, Montana-based fund reported 403,701 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa owns 19,133 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rockland Trust holds 153,959 shares. Barbara Oil Com reported 1.37% stake. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 5.39% or 341,860 shares.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $58.46 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.12M. The insider BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold 36,500 shares worth $4.06M.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $987.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 45,386 shares to 980,927 shares, valued at $21.92 million in 2018Q4, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,755 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

