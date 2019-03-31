Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 301.03M 29.17 361.92M -3.75 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.41M -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -120.23% -29.8% -17.2% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -135% -86.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.08 shows that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 14 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 72.22% at a $205.27 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.3% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 1.29% 4.13% 13.4% 4.29% 134.23% 33.31% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.89% 10.35% -16.1% -68.84% -73.95% 8.53%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.