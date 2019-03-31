Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Comparing side by side

Both Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 65.86M 0.95 36.26M -0.38 0.00 Alkermes plc 1.09B 5.20 139.31M -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Alkermes plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teligent Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. -55.06% -70.2% -15% Alkermes plc -12.78% -12% -7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Teligent Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alkermes plc’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Alkermes plc which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Teligent Inc. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 2 6 0 2.75

Meanwhile, Alkermes plc’s consensus price target is $33.83, while its potential downside is -7.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teligent Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 83.4% and 99.6% respectively. Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. 0% -9.41% -26.67% -61.01% -43.17% 12.41% Alkermes plc -1.2% 2.98% -8.22% -26.6% -40.7% 14.71%

For the past year Teligent Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alkermes plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Alkermes plc beats Teligent Inc.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.