Comparison of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) and Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN)

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) and Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. N/A 0.00 9.98M -3.54 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8% Prana Biotechnology Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 1.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Prana Biotechnology Limited has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Prana Biotechnology Limited is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Prana Biotechnology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 3.6% respectively. 8.89% are OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Prana Biotechnology Limited has 18.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3.29% -17.91% -31.21% -43.18% -50.81% 27.91% Prana Biotechnology Limited 1.82% 5% -5.62% -19.38% -39.57% 31.25%

For the past year OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Prana Biotechnology Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Prana Biotechnology Limited beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.