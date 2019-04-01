Reviewing Axos Financial Inc. (AX)’s and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s results

This is a contrast between Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) and Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial Inc. 430.32M 4.12 163.74M 2.61 12.35 Greene County Bancorp Inc. 44.44M 5.83 16.26M 1.91 16.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Axos Financial Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. Greene County Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Axos Financial Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Axos Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial Inc. 38.05% 17% 1.7% Greene County Bancorp Inc. 36.59% 16.6% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.85. In other hand, Greene County Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The dividend yield for Greene County Bancorp Inc. is 1.29% while its annual dividend payout is $0.4 per share. No dividend is paid out for Axos Financial Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axos Financial Inc. and Greene County Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 4.8%. Insiders held roughly 12.54% of Axos Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axos Financial Inc. 1.07% 6.13% 3.67% -11.19% -14.94% 27.96% Greene County Bancorp Inc. -1.9% -0.13% -7.07% -10.41% -9.22% -0.67%

For the past year Axos Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Greene County Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Greene County Bancorp Inc.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.