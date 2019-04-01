Reviewing Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

We are comparing Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics Inc. 654.70M 17.96 222.69M -1.44 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.52M 86.52 73.96M -3.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Seattle Genetics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Seattle Genetics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics Inc. -34.01% -16.8% -14.5% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4,865.79% -91.1% -64.7%

Liquidity

Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Seattle Genetics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$84.5 is Seattle Genetics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 15.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Seattle Genetics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 72.9% respectively. 0.9% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seattle Genetics Inc. -0.98% -5.81% 17.34% -5.7% 37.73% 27.06% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.24% 22.5% 35.04% -11.37% -27.02% 54.16%

For the past year Seattle Genetics Inc. has weaker performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.